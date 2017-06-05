Beauregard statue base vandalized again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The pedestal that used to support a statue of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard has been vandalized once again.

This latest round of vandalism seems to be a form of promotion, with local rapper “Legion Dubois’” name scrawled across the base in large letters.

The statue, which was removed in mid-May, stood at the center of the entrance to City Park for over 100 years.

Despite protests from the Monumental Task Committee, the city removed the Beauregard statue and three other Confederate-era monuments across the city in a little under one month.

The Beauregard statue was vandalized on May 2, when someone splashed red paint on the statue’s hat, scarf, and large concrete base.