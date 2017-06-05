Bad guy targets Sweet Things for robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police are hoping surveillance video will help them catch a gunman who tried to rob a Mid-City business. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, at about 7:00 in the morning on June 3, a man entered the Sweet Things and Grill restaurant in Mid-City. The business is located at 301 North Broad Street.

Once inside, police say a worker at the store thought he was a customer and approached to take his order. At that moment, police say the robber pulled out a gun and the worker dashed to the back of the store, warning the other employees.

Video surveillance shows the robber reach over the counter, but police say he was unable to get any money from the cash register. Seconds later, the man runs leaves through the front door.

According to police, the man used a scarf to mask his face. Perhaps you know who he is. If so, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.