NOPD investigate at least a dozen shootings in the greater New Orleans area this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — At least a dozen shootings were reported throughout the greater New Orleans area over the weekend.

One shooting resulted in two deaths and five additional victims injured in Mid City.

The NOPD reports around one in the morning Saturday, shots were fired on Tulane Avenue near Ulloa Street. When officers arrived on scene they found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two males were pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information is available at this time.

The NOPD is also busy investigating a quadruple shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood in New Orleans East.

This shooting happened on Foch Road near west Laverne Street. Initial reports showed two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Police later said two additional victims arrived at the hospital. No word on any of the victims’ conditions.

A third shooting, this one involving two victims uptown.

The NOPD says it happened in the 2900 block of Upperline Street. Reports show two male victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, one male was hit in the neck and the other suspect was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. Both were taken to the hospital. No word on their condition, either.

Another shooting happened, where the victim was grazed by a bullet in the seventh ward. -that’s a dozen shootings in only two days.

The NOPD is asking you to do your part and call Crimestoppers if you have any additional information that may help police. That number: 822-11-11.