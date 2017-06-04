New world champ at Acme’s oyster eating championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- There's a new world champion of oyster eating. This afternoon at the New Orleans Oyster Festival, Acme Oyster House held it's annual "World Oyster Eating Championship."

Michelle Lesco from Tuscon, Arizona took home first place. She ate 33 dozen oysters in 8 minutes. Second place winner was Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas, who ate 31 dozen oysters in 8 minutes.

Last year, "The Black Widow" also placed second.

Last year's champion, Adrian "The Rabbit" Morgan took third place this year with 27 dozen oysters in 8 minutes.

"The Acme Oyster Eating Championship" began in 2002.