Franklinton Elementary hosts 12th annual Food Fest

FRANKLINTON; La-- New Orleans isn't the only city celebrating in true festival fashion this weekend, in Washington parish, the town of Franklinton hosted their 12th annual rotary food fest and auction.

The funds raised provide scholarships, school supplies, and dictionaries and leadership opportunities for youth in the community.

"We work really hard to try and find local restaurants that people are familiar with but maybe don't frequent. We have Mike's BBQ we have Akita Sushi, you know here we are little bitty Franklinton and we have a sushi restaurant right here in town and it is just wonderful," said Mike Palermo, a volunteer.