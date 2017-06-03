Hollywood South News with Jabari: WGN America’s ‘Outsiders’ & ‘Underground’ canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Some sad news for fans of the hit WGN America shows Underground and Outsiders. WGN America announced that it will cancel both shows for their upcoming seasons.

The reason? Sinclair Broadcasting is in the process of buying Tribune Media, which owns WGN America. Tribune Media's CEO Peter Kern had this to say about the cancellations:

Despite Underground being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season, We are tremendously proud of this landmark series that captured the zeitgeist and made an impact on television in a way never before seen on the medium. We thank the incomparable creators Misha Green and Joe Pokaski and the great John Legend, along with the talented creative team and cast who brought the unsung American heroes of the Underground Railroad to life. We are grateful to the loyal fans of Underground and our partners at Sony Pictures Television. It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination and freedom.

Don't get upset just yet! There's hope that the two shows will come back, but not to WGN America.

Sony Picture TV, which produces both Outsiders and Underground, plans on reaching out to other networks to find a new home for the TV dramas.