Red Snapper proposals stir controversy

Earlier this week the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries proposed a lottery for 150 anglers, that would be granted an unlimited season of two fish per day. The proposal has not gone over well among the fishing community including the Coastal Conservation Agency.

Rad Trasher Director of Development CCA Louisiana says "unfortunately the department of wildlife and fisheries and governors office put out a proposal for an EFP that is basically the precursor to catch shares and fish tags , catch shares and fish tags have been used all over the country but they don't work in the recreational segment and we have seen that time after time. the management tool is to reduce effort, where in the commercial sector they can use it that way they can move the scale of supply and demand but in the recreational sector it just doesn't work. You shouldn't have to create winners and losers and that's what this program does. it is spearheaded by a bunch of people who are not fisherman, that are not from the state of Louisiana and it is hurting not only the fisherman but the marina owners, the sporting goods stores, and everybody in between."

Many Louisianians believe fish surveys in the Gulf are flawed, and do not accurately portray the multitude of Red Snapper in Louisiana and federal waters. In addition to this the angling community and even the Government dislike the new proposal

The vote taken on Friday June Second, was 85-6 Friday in the House and 29-0 in the Senate urging the Department to scrap its 150-angler pilot study.