Rain chances continue through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS – We are going to see rain chances continue across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi through the weekend, so you may want to keep the umbrella handy over the next several days.

A surge of moisture coming up through the Gulf of Mexico will continue over the next couple of days. That, coupled with an already moisture rich atmosphere, will allow daytime heating thunderstorms to develop.

Most days this will happen as the temperatures reach 83-85.

While the most widespread rain will remain offshore just to the southeast, numerous waves of showers and storms will be moving through.

Afternoon rain chances will remain around 50 percent to 60 percent, which means not everybody will see rain each day, but a good portion of the area will.

The threat will also exist for locally heavy rain and street flooding.

The ground is fairly saturated as it is, and locally heavy storms could create flooded streets.

Be careful if you are out and about and as always avoid traveling through water covered areas.

Rain will taper off through the overnight hours.