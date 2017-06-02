Prom night for dogs in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA — It was a formal affair in Metairie, at least as dogs go.

A dog prom served as a fundraiser Friday night, June 2, for the Save An Angel organization which works to find homes for dogs that need them.

The group’s work can range from placing dogs that are in foster homes with their forever homes to removing dogs from kill shelters to a no-kill facility.

The prom also had paw readings, a kissing booth, and other activities for the dogs and their owners.

The event also included some of those dogs that need a home.

The event’s theme was Dogs of the Decades, and the pets and their owners could even pose for prom pictures.