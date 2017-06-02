× NOPD: Summer curfew for kids will be strictly enforced

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is warning parents and guardians that summer curfew hours are in effect.

Juvenile curfew laws are typically placed at the state or local level to prohibit people 16 and under from being in public without adult supervision during certain hours.

Here are the summer curfew hours from NOPD:

Sunday – Thursday 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Friday – Saturday 11:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Eighth District (French Quarter area): Seven days a week 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. (only)

Curfew hours apply to juveniles 16 and under. Any juvenile under the age of 10 found out after curfew hours will be placed in protective custody.

Teens are not allowed to drive unless they are with a parent or legal guardian.

If a juvenile is in the custody of their parents or legal guardian, the curfew does not apply. However, they must remain in their custody at all times.

Penalties will apply to the parents or legal guardian after a juvenile is picked up for curfew violations three times in a calendar year. When that happens, a summons to juvenile court is issued.