NOPD arrests suspect on nine counts of armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – While working on a nearly one-year-old armed robbery case, NOPD investigators zeroed in on a man they say went on a seven-day armed robbery spree last month.

Twenty-seven-year-old Furnell Luckett has been charged in connection to five separate armed robberies that victimized nine people, according to the NOPD.

The first armed robbery occurred in July 2016 in the 1200 block of First Street.

More recently, Luckett is also charged in four separate robberies that occurred between May 20 and May 27, 2017.

The first armed robbery in that spree occurred on May 20 in the 1200 block of First Street, where Luckett robbed one person.

Luckett faces three charges of armed robbery for an incident in the 1900 block of Prytania Street on May 26, another single charge of armed robbery for a holdup in the 1200 block of Delachaise Street on May 26, and three more charges for an armed robbery in the 1100 block of Philip Street on May 27.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.