Man found stuffed inside trash can in Treme identified

NEW ORLEANS – The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man sanitation workers found stuffed into a trash can in Treme last week.

The body of 56-year-old Mark Pedrero was found by sanitation workers in the 2100 block of St. Ann street just after 9:30 a.m. on May 22, according to the NOPD.

Pedrero suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

If you have information about this incident, the NOPD asks you to contact the Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300.