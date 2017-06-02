Golden Meadow Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo enters 69th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has a long name, but there is a reason behind it.

The Golden Meadow Tarpon rodeo was formed 69 years ago by a group of anglers in the area. Over the years, as it grew bigger and bigger, it outgrew Golden Meadow. Twenty five years ago, the rodeo was relocated down the bayou in Lafourche Parish to Port Fourchon, hence, the Golden Meadow Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo.

This year the rodeo will be held July 6-8 at Moran's Marina in Port Fourchon. Divisions include rod & reel, children, spearfishing, and a newly added Kayak fishing division. Also, since the state Red Snapper season will be open during the rodeo, Red Snapper will be an added fish category. Entry is $35 for Adults and $20 for children. The rodeo emphasizes getting kids active in fishing, and they will be distributing free fishing poles to the first 75 children entered.

The three-day rodeo will also feature a cooking contest, live music Friday and Saturday and at the awards ceremony. New this year, the rodeo will have different species on display for visitors to see what type of fish are being caught.

The event wraps up in a large, air-conditioned tent at the marina with a shrimp boil for every participant! The rodeo was nearing 500 anglers last year, and they hope to surpass that number for 2017. For registration information, go to Golden Meadow Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo.