× Drunk driver sideswipes Mandeville Police car, keeps driving

MANDEVILLE – A drunk driver sideswiped a parked Mandeville Police Department vehicle that had its overhead lights on and kept going.

A Mandeville Police Department officer stopped behind an illegally parked car in the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive around 1 a.m. on June 1, according to the MPD.

The officer exited his vehicle, leaving his emergency lights flashing, to speak to the driver of the illegally parked car.

In the middle of that conversation, the officer saw a 2006 Volvo XC9 SUV driven by 26-year-old Michael DeGavage approaching him down Lakeshore.

DeGavage did not slow or attempt to avoid the parked police car, clipping the sideview mirror and smashing into rear quarter panel as he passed without slowing.

The officer caught up to DeGavage, who was extremely intoxicated, in the 100 block of Jackson Avenue.

DeGavage registered .201 percent blood alcohol content when he submitted to a breathalyzer test, according to the MPD.

Advertisement

In Louisiana, drivers with a BAC over .08 percent are considered drunk.

DeGavage was arrested, charged with a DWI and careless operation, and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

No injuries were reported, according to the MPD.