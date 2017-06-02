× Coroner’s office identifies armored truck employee shot and killed on Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS – The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the armored truck driver who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Mid-City.

Thirty-three-year-old James McBride died from gunshot wounds after he was shot during a botched robbery outside Campus Federal Credit Union around 4:30 p.m. on May 31 on the corner of Tulane Avenue and North Galvez Street, according to the coroner.

On Thursday afternoon, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for the shooting.

FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Sallet said the FBI will give $20,000, Loomis will give $25,000 and Crimestoppers will give $5,000 for the information.

“We will not stop until we have gotten the people who are responsible for this heinous act, until justice is served,” Sallet said at a press conference announcing the reward. “The senseless violence in this city is absolutely unacceptable.”