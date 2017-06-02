Cookin’ with Nino: Cilantro Lime Aioli Chicken Salad

June 2, 2017 | Updated: 12:13 p.m., June 2, 2017

Cilantro Lime Aioli Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups chunked, cooked chicken, leftover chicken or Turkey
  • 1 teaspoon Chef Nino's Adrenaline Seasoning
  • 1/2 cup celery
  • 1/4 cup green pepper
  • 1/4 onion
  • 1/2 cucumber
  • 1 small diced apple (with peel)
  • 1/2 cup grapes
  • 3/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise OR CILANTRO LIME AIOLI (see below for recipe)
  • 1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts

Instructions:

  • Use leftover cooked chicken or turkey, or cook enough chicken to make 2 cups of chopped chicken
  • Chop the celery, green pepper and apple.
  • Add Adrenaline Seasoning.
  • Peel and chop the onion and cucumber.
  • Cut the grapes in half.
  • Put all the ingredients in a large bowl. Stir together.
  • Serve on lettuce, crackers or bread.

*******

Cilantro Lime Aioli Recipe

Cookin’ with Nino: Oven Creole Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1 lime, juice and zest of the lime
  • 1 teaspoon Louisiana Hot sauce
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 large clove garlic
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a small food processor (or blender) and mix until blended.