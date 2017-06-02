× AK-47 toting robbers scared away by victim’s brother

NEW ORLEANS – A pair of robbers armed with AK-47s attempting to rob a woman in New Orleans East last night were scared off when her brother came outside.

The scary encounter happened in the 4800 block of Bonita Drive around 7 p.m. on June 1, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

A 32-year-old woman pulled into her driveway when two heavily armed men approached her and asked “where is the money,” according to the NOPD.

The woman replied that she didn’t have any money, and around that time, her brother came outside to investigate.

While the armed men were distracted by the woman’s brother, she took the opportunity to run off down the street.

The victim’s brother ran back inside, and the two AK-47 toting robbers also decided to flee at that time, according to the NOPD.