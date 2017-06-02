What’s ACME Oyster House’s secret to a century of success?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Acme Café was opened on Royal Street in the French Quarter in 1910 and was the home to the original recipes. Acme has been pleasing the palates of discriminating diners ever since.

After a fire destroyed the Acme Café, it was re-established as Acme Oyster House at 724 Iberville, where it still operates today.

In 1940, it was a favorite to troops. Whether it was the one of the last stops before shipping out or first when they came home, troops would muster at the bar to bolster their spirits for one more “last call." They stayed true to their core values of responsibility – Duty, Honor, Country – and some fun.

In 2017, it is still one of the most popular restaurants in the French Quarter.

If it's a day that ends in Y, the line is around the block!

So, what's the secret to over a century of success

"The staff!" said manager Philip Brouillette. "We're all family here. Every person on our staff has worked for the company for 10-plus years."

With popular menu items such as the crab cake, raw oysters, and the peacemaker po boy - aka half oyster half shrimp po boy - how do you select one?

"The chargrilled oysters are by far our most popular dish. That's what keeps the line growing and growing," said Brouilette.

Each year, ACME Oyster house hosts the oyster eating contest at the New Orleans Oyster Festival. WGNO-News with a Twist is a proud media sponsor for this year's festival. The oyster-eating contest is Sunday, June 4. Click here for more information.