× 2017 New Orleans Oyster Festival

2017 New Orleans Oyster Festival

“You better not eat for days leading up to the New Orleans Oyster Festival. We have collected the best seafood restaurants New Orleans has to offer, and packed them into one area for two days. Who could ask for anything more?” – nolaoysterfest.org

June 3-4, 2017

Woldenberg Park (Located Next to the Entergy Giant Screen Theater/Aquarium) 1 Canal St. New Orleans, LA 70130

10am-8pm

Free Admission

VIP Admission VIP One Day Pass (June 3, 2017) – $75 (+ $4.74 fee) VIP One Day Pass (June 4, 2017) – $75 (+ $4.74 fee) VIP Weekend Pass (June 3-4, 2017) – $125 (+ $7.24 fee)

Schedule of Events Saturday, June 3, 2017 Main Stage 10:30am-11:45am – Pontchartrain Wrecks 12pm-12:45pm – P&J Oyster Shucking Contest 1pm-2:30pm – Johnny Hayes & the Loveseats 2:45pm-4:15pm – Billy Iuso & Restless Natives 4:30pm-6pm – Bonerama 6:30pm-8pm – Flow Tribe Cooking Demonstration Stage 11:30am-12:15pm – Grand Isle Restaurant 12:45pm-1:30pm – Desire Oyster Bar 1:45pm-2:30pm – Bourbon House 3pm-4pm – Blu Kru Brass Band 4:30pm-5:30pm – Stooges Brass Band Sunday, June 4, 2017 Main Stage 10:30am-11:30am – One A Chord Gospel 11:45pm-1pm – ACME Oyster Eating Contest 1:15pm-2:45pm – Luke Winslow King 3pm-4:30pm – The Mulligan Brothers 4:45pm-6:15pm – Brass-A-Holics 6:45pm-8pm – Bag of Donuts Cooking Demonstration Stage 11:00am-11:45pm – Trenasse 1pm-1:45pm – Voleo’s 2pm-2:45pm – Andrea’s Restaurant 3:15pm-4:15pm – Fufu All-Stars Brass Band 4:45pm-5:45pm – Soul Brass Band



Click here for more information about the New Orleans Oyster Festival.

********

Red Fish Grill’s BBQ Oyster Poboy

Notes: Keep the oysters refrigerated in their juices until needed.

For The BBQ Sauce:

Advertisement

Ingredients:

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons mild-flavored Louisiana pepper sauce, such as Crystal brand

1 tablespoon clover honey

6 tablespoons clarified butter

Instructions:

Combine the hot sauce and honey in a blender. Set aside. In a very small saucepan, heat the clarified butter to 140°F over medium heat, using a frying thermometer to access temperature. You may also heat the butter in a microwave oven in a small microwaveable bowl. (If you just prepared the clarified butter and it’s still over 140°, you don’t need to cool it to 140°.) Promptly turn the blender to low speed and slowly pour the 140° butter in a thin steady stream through the hole in the blender’s lid. Pour this barbecue sauce in a large, nonreactive mixing bowl and set aside.

For The Oysters:

Ingredients:

canola oil, for deep frying

2 cups seasoned flour

36 medium-to-large oysters,* drained

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a deep fryer to 350°F, or heat 1½ to 2 inches of oil in a 5-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat to 350°. Place the seasoned flour in a large mixing bowl. Once the oil has almost reached 350°, drain any excess oyster liquor from a batch of the oysters and dredge them in the seasoned flour. Carefully slide the oysters into the oil. (As the cold oysters come in contact with the hot oil, it may momentarily bubble up in the pan.) Fry the oysters just until golden brown and crispy, about two minutes. Remove the finished oysters from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Repeat to dredge and fry the remaining oysters. As soon as all the oysters have been fried and drained, add small batches of them to the bowl of barbecue sauce and toss to coat well. Serve while still warm.

Advertisement

Blue Cheese Dressing:

For 1 1/2 cups

Ingredients:

4 ounces Stilton or other good-quality blue cheese, crumbled

3/4 cup mayonnaise, preferably homemade

cup mayonnaise, preferably homemade 2 tablespoons buttermilk

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil

tablespoons vegetable oil 1 tablespoon minced flat-leaf (Italian) parsley leaves

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Combine all the ingredients in a medium-size mixing bowl, blending well with a whisk.

Serving Suggestion: Before using the dipping sauce, refrigerate it in a covered container at least four hours or overnight to let the flavors develop, then season with more kosher salt and pepper if desired. Keep refrigerated and use within four days.

Plating the Poboy: cut the French bread down the middle and line one side with lettuce, tomatoes and shaved red onions. Add 14 oysters and top with blue cheese dressing and crumbles.

Click here for more information on the Red Fish Grill.