Would you eat it? Old Bay Potato Chip Ice Cream!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is serving up a pregnant woman's dream! This is the ultimate combo of salty and sweet, sent in by Andrea Becker!

LBJ and Taylor loved the dish, but Tamica couldn't handle the Old Bay!

Andrea's Old Bay Potato Chip Ice Cream

Ingredients:

1 cup potato chips

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

1 pint vanilla ice cream

Directions:

Combine brown sugar, water, and Old Bay in a saucepan over high heat until it bubbles.

Remove from heat and add chips to syrup

Let mixture cool.

Fold into ice cream and enjoy!