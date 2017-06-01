× Woman robbed of cell phone during hit and run

NEW ORLEANS – A woman was robbed of her cell phone as she was attempting to take a picture of the driver of a vehicle that had just struck her car.

The hit and run turned robbery occurred around 3:45 p.m. on May 9 on I-10 East at the Read Boulevard exit, according to the NOPD.

The victim was attempting to snap a picture when a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle that hit her snatched her cell phone and fled along with the driver.

The victim was able to retrieve a picture of the woman who stole her phone.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.