Verizon offers safety feature for your car just in time for hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS -- Hurricane season has arrived and Verizon Wireless has a unique device for your car that can keep you and your family safe.

“The Hum X and Hum + make your car a connected car. It gives you the ability to be a smart vehicle," says Daniel Sagastume with Verizon Wireless.

Having a smart vehicle starts with being a smart driver, especially, when we’re on the lookout for hurricanes.

It's all about being prepared ahead of time and Hum can help.

"You can get a text alert, email alert and if anything were to happen in case of an actual accident, the Hum representative comes over the intercom and asks 'are you ok?'" says Sagastume.

Another cool feature is the Hum app. It allows you to check your overall safety score, driving history and navigation options.

Plus, Hum is compatible with most cars built after 1996, it's simple to install, won't break the bank and there are two options to choose from.

Hum + costs $29.00 for the device itself, followed by a $10.00 monthly fee and Hum x, which offers a mobile hotspot, costs $99.00 up front and $20.00 a month.

"Someone is always looking out for you," says Sagastume.

The Hum port fits underneath the dashboard and Verizon staff install it for you.

The system is activated in about fifteen minutes and then you're good to go.