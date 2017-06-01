× Suspects arrested in series of Mandeville burglary and theft cases

MANDEVILLE, LA — Mandeville police arrested three suspect in connection with a series of car burglaries and one theft case.

Police identify two of the suspects as 17-year-old Luke Camp of Madisonville and 17-year-old Ian Guthrie of Mandeville. The third suspect is 16 and considered a juvenile under the law, so police are not releasing his name.

Police say the investigation began on Saturday, May 13, after a string of car burglaries in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Lakeshore Drive as well as the 200 block of Jackson Avenue. Police say there was also one theft from a patio area.

In all, police report $1,020 in cash and about $3,300 in property was taken.

In a news release announcing the arrests, police say they interviewed the suspects who confessed to the crimes and told detectives where the stolen property could be found.

Police say they were able to recovery all of the stolen property and $640 of the stolen money.

All three suspects were booked with a list of charges including ten counts of simple burglary of a vehicle.