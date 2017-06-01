State, local and federal leaders meet to prepare for hurricane season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Governor's office, the city of New Orleans, the U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA, the National Weather Service and several parish leaders, are just a few organizations that met Thursday to discuss hurricane preparedness and public safety.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts today and doesn't end until November 30th.

Hurricane experts are expecting a more active season this year. They say we could have as many as 17 named storms.

You can do your part to ensure your personal safety as well.

The American Red Cross says it all starts with creating an evacuation plan and sticking to it.