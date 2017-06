× Section of I-10 in N.O. East closed after shooting

NEW ORLEANS – A portion of I-10 in New Orleans East has been closed after a man was shot this afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. on I-10 West at Bullard Avenue, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The interstate was closed while the NOPD investigating the shooting.

No further details of the shooting, the condition of the victim, or a time when the interstate will reopen have been released.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.