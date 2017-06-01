Lance Moore says retiring as a Saint completes his career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Former Saints wide receiver Lance Moore, a key contributor on the 2009 Super Bowl championship, says he always had in his mind that he would retire as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Moore spoke to media Thursday after the Saints practice indoors at the club's facility.

Moore was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns in 2005. He had 38 touchdown receptions as a Saint and a two point reception in a 31-17 win over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

Several Saints missed practice Thursday. They included center Max Unger and defensive tackle Nick Fairley.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was not present. He was attending the funeral of former Seahawks Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy. Kennedy served for a time on the Saints football staff.