NOLA Craft Beer Experience: 504 Craft Reserve

NEW ORLEANS - With over 350 different beers to choose from, 504 Craft Beer Reserve is the only craft beer store in New Orleans. From porters to ales, IPAs to lagers, and everything in between, there are plenty to choose from.

Co-owner Patrick Brown loves the fact that the bottle store offers so many different options, "This is something that allows you to geek out a little bit, be surrounded by an amazing selection of beer, have a chance to ask questions.”

While so many options can be overwhelming, the staff knows their stuff and can point you in the right direction to find the perfect brew for you.

“We do want to get people to head into a direction of finding a style of beer that they like, and once they find a style of beer they can explore that and start gradually working their way outside their comfort zone.”

Once you find your beer, it’s time to grab it and go! But this isn’t your normal store! What makes 504 Craft Beer Reserve unique is that you don’t have to get a standard six-pack, you can mix-and-match from the entire store!

They also have a half dozen beers on draft to choose from if you want to take something home. The store offers growlers: half gallon containers that let you take freshly-tapped beers… to go. In a town like New Orleans, that's a necessity.

Those growlers come in glass, plastic and stainless steel. So it gives you the ability to bring these locally crafted beers to different events and share with your friends. The plastic and stainless steel are perfect for the beach, the pool, and even a parade!

So the next time you’re hitting the parade route, and you want to share a locally crafted beer with your friends, swing on by. With over 350 different bottles and 6 more on tap, the possibilities are endless!

At 504 Craft Beer Reserve, you'll receive a growler. So you'll get to choose from one of the six different beers on tap to take your brew to go!

504 Craft Beer Reserve is located at 3939 Tulane Ave in Mid-City near the intersection of S Pierce Street. For more information on the store and selection, call (504) 875-3723 or head on over to http://504craftbeer.com