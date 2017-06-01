× Man killed in fiery crash on the Westbank Expressway

New Orleans, La.- a fiery crash on the Westbank Expressway early Thursday morning has left an unidentified man dead.

Investigators got the call of a crash on the expressway off ramp near Donner Drive and the U.S. 90 Access Road around 2:45 a.m.

When they arrived, the found a Jeep Wrangler turned on the driver’s side, fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, officers found the body of an unknown man inside the Jeep.

The investigation is ongoing, but investigators believe that the vehicle exited U.S. 90-B at Terry parkway in the HOV lane and crashed into the concrete guard rail at the bottom of the ramp, causing it to flip.

If you have any information about this incident, call the NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit at 504-658-6215.