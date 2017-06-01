× Italian steakhouse to open in former Tony Angello’s location

NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview is getting a new restaurant in an old spot.

An Italian steakhouse run by the Rizzuto family will open in the former location of Tony Angello’s at the corner of Fleur de Lis Drive and Harrison Avenue. Phil Rizzuto says his family is doing a “total remodel” of the location. He is planning to open the new restaurant at the end of June.

Tony Angello’s Restaurant was a Lakeview landmark. It opened in the 1970s. Tony Angello died in 2015 and the restaurant closed a year later.

Rizzuto says his family knew Tony Angello. He says he had been eating at the restaurant since he was a child.

The new restaurant will have Italian dishes, prime steaks, and some of the menu items from Tony Angello’s, according to Rizzuto.

The Rizzuto family also runs Amici, an Italian restaurant on Magazine Street.