‘I’m not much slower than I was in 2006’: Steve Gleason promotes Black and Gold Celebrity Softball Game

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints Delvin Breaux and Chase Daniel are prepping for the Black and Gold Celebrity Softball Game to benefit two worthy local causes: Son of a Saint and Team Gleason.

Just like the upcoming big game, there was no shortage of celebrities who showed up at the Saints' indoor practice facility today to help bring awareness and attendance to the annual fundraising event.

Former Saint Steve Gleason, whose nonprofit raises money for ALS research and resources for ALS patients,

"It’s always good to get out here and see how the guys are doing," Gleason said. "I’m not much slower than I was in 2006, so I’m trying to get a contract from Mickey. I like my chances."

The game will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 7 at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. Tickets start at $10. Click here for more information.