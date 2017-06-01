× Geri Halliwell apologizes for Spice Girls exit

(CNN) — It was one of the saddest days ever for Spice Girls fans and now Ginger Spice has apologized for her part in it.

Geri Halliwell tweeted on Wednesday saying she was sorry for abandoning the group in the middle of their world tour in 1998.

The apology came after a fan account tweeted about the incident.

“19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour,” the tweet said.

Halliwell tweeted back “I’m sorry about that…everything works out in the end, that’s what my mum says!”

Fans seemed to appreciate it and a few took the time to let her know all is forgiven.

The Spice Girls, featuring Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, became a beloved group when they burst on the scene in 1996 with their hit single “Wannabe.”

After Halliwell’s exit, the remaining members announced a hiatus in 2000 and went on to form solo careers. They all reunited for a concert tour in 2007.

There were rumors that they would reunite again in 2016 in honor of the group’s 20th anniversary, but that never came to pass.