× Botched gun sale led to fatal shooting in Marrero

MARRERO – The botched sale of a handgun led to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Lapalco Boulevard convenience store yesterday.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Rivarde said 29-year-old Larry Gillard arranged to sell a gun to 24-year-old Victor Vega in the parking lot of the Lapalco One Stop Shop around 1 p.m. on May 31.

Gillard set up the sale through an online brokerage, where he had been advertising the sale of the firearm, Rivarde said.

Once inside of Vega’s car, Gillard pulled out a gun, pointed it at Vega, and demanded his money and another gun that Vega was carrying.

After a struggle inside the vehicle during which the pair exchanged gunfire, Gillard and Vega exited the vehicle.

Gillard collapsed nearby, according to Rivarde.

Vega remained on the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

Physical evidence on the scene supported Vega’s version of events, Rivarde said, and Vega was released without charges on the night of May 31.