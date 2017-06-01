Baby dies after pregnant mom is seriously injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY GLEN, Calif. - A baby girl died immediately after birth when her mother was seriously injured in a head-on crash in California last week, and the suspected DUI driver has been arrested, LAPD officials said Wednesday.

The incident was reported about 11:05 p.m. on May 26th near Valley Glen. Julian Gutierrez, 25, apparently crossed the double yellow lines and drove into oncoming traffic, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He crashed into another car that was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the second vehicle, Judith Mauricio, was about eight months pregnant and seriously injured. She was rushed to a hospital where she gave birth, but the baby died, officials said.

“When I saw the bruise on her tummy there, all I could do was pray,” said Simon Sarkissian, who witnessed the crash. “It’s hard not to get emotional right now knowing that because I have a little over a month old son of my own.”

An investigation revealed that Gutierrez was driving under the influence when the crash occurred. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, officials said.

He was eventually arrested on suspicion of murder and his bail was set at $2 million. He previously had a $70,000 warrant out for his arrest, police said.