× $50,000 reward offered for info on shooting death of Loomis armored truck worker

NEW ORLEANS — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrests of the people who shot and killed a Loomis armored truck driver Wednesday afternoon at Campus Federal Credit Union in Mid-City.

The FBI announced the reward at a press conference Thursday afternoon. NOPD Chief Michael Harrison and Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans President Darlene Cusanza joined FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Sallet to make the announcement.

Sallet said the FBI will give $20,000, Loomis will give $25,000 and Crimestoppers will give $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrests of the suspects.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Loomis armored truck employees were performing routine work at an ATM machine and armed suspects came up and demanded money.

Gunfire was exchanged, and the employee was shot multiple times. He died a short time later at a local hospital.

Sallet said investigators are not releasing the identity of the victim yet.

“We will not stop until we have gotten the people who are responsible for this heinous act, until justice is served,” Sallet said. “The senseless violence in this city is absolutely unacceptable.”

This is the second armored truck employee gunned down in New Orleans since late 2013.

In December 2013, 45-year-old Hector Trochez was unloading money at Chase Bank on South Carrollton when three men approached him, shot him multiple times and fled the scene with cash. Trochez’s body was found lying behind the Loomis truck.

Sallet said no arrests have been made in connection with the 2013 shooting death, but the case is still under investigation.