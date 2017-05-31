× Trump says Kathy Griffin ‘should be ashamed of herself’

NEW YORK — President Trump says Kathy Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for a photo shoot in which she held up a severed head resembling the president.

“My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this,” the president tweeted Wednesday morning. “Sick!”

Griffin faced immediate backlash after the photos were released Tuesday. They were taken by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields, who is known for his provocative images.

Griffin later apologized. In a video posted on Instagram, she said she “went way too far.”

“I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far,” she said. “I made a mistake and I was wrong.”