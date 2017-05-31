‘Topless’ oysters on Bourbon Street! From a priceless oyster shucking champ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When you're a New Orleans man who helps shuck more than 3,000 oysters every day, you're more than a man.

You're an oyster shucking machine.

At Bourbon House on Bourbon Street, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says they just plug in this machine of a man whose name is Leo Price.

And Leo just keeps going and going and going.

Leo says, he never stops. Even when they unplug him, he just keeps on going even more.

They have to push Leo Price out the front door when it's time to go home. Nobody had to push him out of Bourbon House when it was time to enter the New Orleans Oyster Festival's P & J Oyster Company Oyster Shucking Contest.

Leo pushed himself into the contest. And he's been the champion oyster shucker three times.

He's so good, he's got a name for his award-winning, fast-fingered, wide-eyed oysters. They're called "topless".

Wild Bill knows Leo and Bourbon House are on Bourbon Street, but "topless", oysters?

Leo says they're oysters that are shucked clean to perfection.

Leo is not just a man, not just a machine, he's Leo the Lion of an oyster shucker.

His oysters are topless.

His performance with the others in the Bourbon House oyster shucking dream team, is simply, priceless.

