Rain rain go away! 3 sunny getaway deals from our Travel Girl

NEW ORLEANS – Summer rain is no surprise in south Louisiana, but there’s no need to settle for umbrellas and galoshes for too long. June and July are perfect months to take a beach vacation, or at least plan one! Our Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, has a few ideas to share, with deals to match.

Feel like royalty in Punta Cana

Think luxury on overdrive! Eden Roc Cap Cana’s stunning beachfront suites in the Dominican Republic might be your ticket to paradise. This oasis, named one of the top 10 hotels in the Caribbean (according to U.S. News & World Report), is running a deal via Travelzoo that puts the high life within reach if your budget allows for a splurge. Any time you book a stay at a Relais & Chateaux property, you can be sure you’re about to be pampered and this getaway deal comes with cocktails, spa treatments and a $100 credit as part of a three-night escape for $1,199 per couple. You’ll get daily breakfast included as well, and unlimited access to the fitness center — but wouldn’t you rather burn calories by walking the beach?

Be mesmerized by Myrtle Beach

If you’re looking for a stretch of sand that’s budget-friendly, family-friendly and romantic too — 60 miles of white sand are waiting for you in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This destination caters to travelers of every kind: couples, families and solo travelers looking for a unique escape. In addition to the beach, there’s a boardwalk, a top-notch theater scene and enough golf to keep even the most passionate links-lover occupied for weeks. Another plus: plenty of free stuff to do. Yes, free. One example: Broadway at the Beach presents “Summer Nights” every evening, June 2 through September 3, when street performers (stilt walkers and fire dancers!), local artists, live music and superhero characters show off the city’s colorful personality. On most Tuesday and Friday nights, you’ll also get a free show in the sky, as fireworks make a perfect nightcap to a day of fun.

Cruise to catch the rays

One of the best ways to escape the New Orleans weather is to hop on a cruise ship to the Caribbean. Thanks to “Extra Value” deals, Carnival Cruise Line is making that easier for you and your wallet, along with the ease of unpacking just once for a multi-destination journey. Right now there’s a week-long adventure that takes you to Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Montego Bay for $409 per person, and if you just want to bask in the sun at Cozumel, you can sail to that Mexico hot spot on a 4-night trip for just $249 per person! Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional, but these rates come with drastic savings.