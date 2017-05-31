× NOPD arrests man for carrying gun in Bourbon Street bar

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested a man inside a Bourbon Street bar for carrying a firearm.

Twenty-one-year-old Michael Alphonse was arrested on May 30 after the doorman of a bar in the 400 block of Bourbon spotted a handgun on Alphonse’s left hip, according to the NOPD.

The doorman flagged down two officers, who located Alphonse at the back of the bar.

The officers confiscated a semi-automatic handgun with 14 live rounds in the magazine, according to the NOPD.

Alphonse told officers that he had just recently purchased the handgun and didn’t realize he couldn’t bring it into the bar.

Louisiana state law forbids possessing a firearm in a commercial establishment that sells alcohol for consumption on the premises, according to the NOPD.

Conviction for violating the law can result in a fine of up to $500, up to six months in prison, or both.