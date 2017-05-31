× Missing Lafourche Parish man last seen May 12

BAYOU BLUE, La. – A Lafourche Parish man has been missing since May 12, despite several unconfirmed sightings over the past two weeks.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Christopher King was last seen leaving his Silver Street residence carrying a laptop and a bag of clothes four days before his family reported him missing on May 16.

Despite several reported sightings, King remains missing, according to the LPSO.

King is approximately 5’10” tall, and he weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2255, or simply dial 9-1-1.