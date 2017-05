× Man shot dead Wednesday afternoon in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot dead Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Street.

According to NOPD, the man was shot multiple times.

The ATM machine area behind Campus Federal Credit Union is cordoned off with police tape, and Project Nola reports that the victim worked for Loomis Armored. NOPD has not confirmed this.

An armored truck was still at the scene at 5 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.