Love it, Like it, Hate it: #NOLAFastFor30 Hydration

If you’re taking the 30-day Intermittent Fasting Challenge in June, here’s a rundown of what to drink to stay well-hydrated during the 18-hour fasting periods of the #NOLAFastFor30 Challenge.

For more details about the #NOLAFastFor30 Challenge, including potential benefits, starter toolkit, shopping guide and meal plan, check out the #NOLAFastF30 Facebook Group.

LOVE IT!

Fluids with zero carbs or protein

Water, Sparkling water (e.g. La Croix, Target’s Simply Balance Sparkling, Perrier)

(e.g. La Croix, Target’s Simply Balance Sparkling, Perrier) Broth & Stock – chicken, beef or vegetable broth or stock

– chicken, beef or vegetable broth or stock Tea – green tea, black tea, herbal tea

– green tea, black tea, herbal tea Coffee – black, or with coconut oil and/or butter

LIKE IT!

Fluids with protein, and still low/zero carbs

Unsweetened almond milk/coconut milk Carbs & protein are very low; insignificant impact on insulin levels

Bone Broth Bone broth is different from regular broth – it’s protein-rich and not part of a true “fast” – but if sipping bone broth throughout 18-hour fasting period helps with compliance, add it in. Make your own or buy it ready-made in cartons or stick packs/K-Cups like from LonoLife Get 20% off LonoLife! Enter NOLAFastFor30 at checkout for 20% off purchase.

ICONIC Protein Drink Like bone broth, ICONIC is high in protein and technically not part of a “fast” – but if drinking it through your 18-hour fasting period helps with compliance, then add it in.

Nuun Add tablet to water bottle when need electrolyte boost Electrolyte-rich; negligible amount of carbs/calories



HATE IT!

Drinks with carbs, sugars, and/or artificial sweeteners – even artificial sweeteners may trigger insulin production during the fasting window.

Juices of any type, especially fruit juices

Most smoothies

Milk – cow’s milk, soy milk

Diet soft drinks, Sugary soft drinks

Crystal Light-type of sugar-free drinks

###

