Love it, Like it, Hate it: #NOLAFastFor30 Hydration

If you’re taking the 30-day Intermittent Fasting Challenge in June, here’s a rundown of what to drink to stay well-hydrated during the 18-hour fasting periods of the #NOLAFastFor30 Challenge.
For more details about the #NOLAFastFor30 Challenge, including potential benefits, starter toolkit, shopping guide and meal plan, check out the #NOLAFastF30 Facebook Group.
LOVE IT!
Fluids with zero carbs or protein
- Water, Sparkling water (e.g. La Croix, Target’s Simply Balance Sparkling, Perrier)
- Broth & Stock – chicken, beef or vegetable broth or stock
- Tea – green tea, black tea, herbal tea
- Coffee – black, or with coconut oil and/or butter
LIKE IT!
Fluids with protein, and still low/zero carbs
- Unsweetened almond milk/coconut milk
- Carbs & protein are very low; insignificant impact on insulin levels
- Bone Broth
- Bone broth is different from regular broth – it’s protein-rich and not part of a true “fast” – but if sipping bone broth throughout 18-hour fasting period helps with compliance, add it in.
- Make your own or buy it ready-made in cartons or stick packs/K-Cups like from LonoLife
- ICONIC Protein Drink
- Like bone broth, ICONIC is high in protein and technically not part of a “fast” – but if drinking it through your 18-hour fasting period helps with compliance, then add it in.
- Nuun
- Add tablet to water bottle when need electrolyte boost
- Electrolyte-rich; negligible amount of carbs/calories
HATE IT!
Drinks with carbs, sugars, and/or artificial sweeteners – even artificial sweeteners may trigger insulin production during the fasting window.
- Juices of any type, especially fruit juices
- Most smoothies
- Milk – cow’s milk, soy milk
- Diet soft drinks, Sugary soft drinks
- Crystal Light-type of sugar-free drinks
###
