JPSO: Attempted armed robber shot dead at Marrero convenience store

MARRERO, La. — An alleged attempted armed robber was shot and killed this afternoon in the parking lot of a Marrero convenience store.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Hispanic man was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the One Stop at 6501 Lapalco Boulevard when a black man pulled a gun on him and tried to rob him.

The Hispanic man told police he pulled out his own gun and shot the attempted robber several times. The alleged armed robber died at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Commander John Fortunato said the Hispanic male is still being questioned. He was not facing charges as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, Fortunato said, one inside the vehicle and one next to the man who was shot and killed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.