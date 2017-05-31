× Irish House on St. Charles closes for good

NEW ORLEANS – The Irish House on St. Charles Avenue will close its doors for good today.

Chef and owner Matt Murphy made the announcement on the Irish House’s Facebook page this morning alongside a black and white photo of a half-empty pint of Guinness.

“It is with sad hearts and sincere regret that we announce that The Irish House will be closing the doors on Wednesday, May 31, 2017,” Murphy said in the post. “It has been our pleasure to serve you and to be a part of your lives and of the New Orleans community.”

The building and the business it houses are for sale, according to the post.

“If someone purchases it, we hope that they will continue the warm and welcome Irish hospitality that The Irish House has been known for,” Murphy wrote.

In typical form, the heartfelt post ends with a traditional Irish toast, “Thank you and sláinte agus beannacht leat.”