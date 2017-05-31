Define “Covfefe?” What the heck does Trump’s tweet mean?

NEW ORLEANS– A tweet from President Donald Trump has a lot of folks scratching their heads today.
The tweet reads: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”
It appears to be an unfinished tweet with a typo, but who knows? The internet went wild. The #covfefe was trending number one on Twitter overnight. There are already covefefe shirts and hats now available for sale.
The President later tweeted: “Who can figure out what “covfefe” means?
We sent News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez out to the streets to see if folks can figure out what “covfefe” means?
Then we asked those folks to use "covfefe" in a sentence.
