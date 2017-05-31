Define “Covfefe?” What the heck does Trump’s tweet mean?

NEW ORLEANS– A tweet from President Donald Trump has a lot of folks scratching their heads today.

The tweet reads: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

It appears to be an unfinished tweet with a typo, but who knows?  The internet went wild.  The #covfefe was trending number one on Twitter overnight.  There are already covefefe shirts and hats now available for sale.

CNN fires Kathy Griffin

The President later tweeted: “Who can figure out what “covfefe” means?

We sent News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez out to the streets to see if folks can figure out what “covfefe” means?

Then we asked those folks to use "covfefe" in a sentence.

 

 

 