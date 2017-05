× Car fire shuts down Crescent City Connection

NEW ORLEANS – A car fire on the Crescent City Connection has shut down east bank-bound traffic on the bridge.

Congestion has reached back to Terry Parkway on the West Bank, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The fire was first reported in the right lane around 10:15 a.m.

US 90B East remains closed to traffic on the Crescent City Connection Bridge due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached Terry Parkway. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) May 31, 2017

