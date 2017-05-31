× Broad Theater to offer women-only ‘Wonder Woman’ screening

NEW ORLEANS — The Broad Theater in Mid-City is one of at least a few movie theaters across the country to offer a women-only screening of the new action adventure film “Wonder Woman.”

The new movie, which stars Gal Gadot as the superhero, hits theaters June 2, and already other theaters are taking heat for offering women-only viewings.

The Broad Theater said this about the June 8 women-only screening at 7 p.m.:

This special screening of WONDER WOMAN is for all of our guests who identify as women. Refunds will be given for mistaken purchases, but men will be turned away for this show. Sorry dudes.

“Wonder Woman” is based on the comic book series that debuted a little more than 75 years ago.

Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen also star in the film.

Tickets for the women-only screening at The Broad Theater are $10. Click here for more information.