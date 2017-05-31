× B-97’s Stevie G and TPot announce off-air separation

NEW ORLEANS — Local radio personalities Stevie G and TPot, who host The Afternoon Swirl together and are also married, are separating off the air.

B-97 made the announcement on its website Monday, but said the two will continue to host the afternoon radio show together.

“Stevie G & TPot are loved in New Orleans. They’ve been an integral part of B97 for more than a decade, and we intend for them to be The Afternoon Swirl for long time to come,” says Program Director Tom Naylor, also known as Jammer. “Social media makes it difficult for families to have privacy as they adjust to major changes before that news goes public. It’s even more difficult when the couple is a household name in a community.”

Tierza “TPot” Guggenheimer said she and her husband will “always love each other.”

“We were best friends before we married. We’ll be friends when we’re not. And, most of all, Stevie is Natty & Chloe’s dad…and I’m their mom. That will always come first. Out of respect for our kids and our families, we hope you will support us, and help us love our way through,” she said.