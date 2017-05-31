× Are you lovin’ it? UberEats delivers McDonald’s in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Are you craving a Big Mac but can’t stand the thought of getting in your car and heading to the drive-through?

UberEats has you covered. McDonald’s is now available for delivery through the Uber food-delivery app, alongside New Orleans institutions like Pizza Domenica, Slim Goodies Diner, District Donuts and much, much more.

McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said Wednesday that the number of McDonald’s restaurants available to deliver Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets and fries is expanding by another 1,000 this week, bringing the total to more than 2,000. New locations include the New York metro area, Seattle, Denver and more.

CEO says McDonald’s will have 3,500 restaurants on the UberEats app by the end of June.

The world’s largest fast-food chain had announced two weeks ago that “McDelivery” through the UberEats app was available in 1,000 U.S. locations. Uber says its delivery fee varies depending on the city, but that it is generally a flat $4.99.