1,2,3 pose! It’s a prom for your pets!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- Time to get your fur babies dressed in their best!

Friday, June 2, Save an Angel organization will be hosting a Dog Prom to help raise money for the foundation.

"We currently help place fosters in their forever homes, but we are also helping dogs in various shelters get relocated to non-kill shelters, and the proceeds from this event will help with that," said Rachel Cuccia.

Save an Angel has 10 dogs up for adoption at the moment, and they will all be at prom.

"The theme is dogs of the decades, and we are going to have a 'dogs just want to have fun' activity center," said events emcee Midori Tajiri-Byrd. "We are going to have prom pictures, we'll have paw readings where you can have your dogs paw read. We'll have paw-dicures by Petcetera, dog caricatures, and more fun stuff for everyone to do."

Petcetera on Magazine Street in Uptown has plenty of fancy outfits for you to choose from for your dogs. They even have dog wigs, boy ties, and leggings.

Advertisement

Grab a costume, your dogs and some friends, then head on over to pawty of the decade!

Children and leashed dogs are welcome. There will be a veterinarian station for the kids. All dogs must be friendly and able to get along with others in a large crowd. Alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.

All proceeds will help Save-An-Angel.