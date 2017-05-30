Tornado warnings issued in Plaquemines, Lafourche parishes

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Lafourche and Plaquemines parishes until 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., respectively.

The Weather Service reports that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Leeville, or 10 miles south of Galliano, moving north at 15 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely, according to the weather service.

In Plaquemines Parish, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southwest of Port Sulphur, and is nearly stationary.